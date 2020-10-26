WINNIPEG -- A 35-year-old woman has been charged after a 35-year-old man died in Garden Hill last week.

Madeline Harder was charged on Oct. 24 in connection with the man’s death on Oct. 23.

Island Lake RCMP was called to a report of an unconscious man with serious injuries on a roadway in Garden Hill.

The man was taken to a nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

The charge against Harper has not been proven in court.

Harper was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in a Winnipeg court on Monday.