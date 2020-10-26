Advertisement
Manslaughter charge laid following Garden Hill homicide investigation
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 4:42PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A 35-year-old woman has been charged after a 35-year-old man died in Garden Hill last week.
Madeline Harder was charged on Oct. 24 in connection with the man’s death on Oct. 23.
Island Lake RCMP was called to a report of an unconscious man with serious injuries on a roadway in Garden Hill.
The man was taken to a nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.
The charge against Harper has not been proven in court.
Harper was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in a Winnipeg court on Monday.