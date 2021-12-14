Manslaughter charge laid in Winnipeg's 42nd homicide of 2021

Winnipeg police have charged a 35-year-old woman with manslaughter following the city’s 42nd homicide on Monday.

Police announced Tuesday they have arrested and charged Lori Nadine Sinclair of Winnipeg with manslaughter following the death of 41-year-old Flora Grey.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of College Avenue for a report of a severely injured woman in the home.

The woman, later identified as Grey, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died from her injuries.

Police allege Grey and Sinclair were known to each other and were involved in a dispute at the home, which escalated to an assault.

Sinclair was detained in custody.