Manslaughter charge laid in Winnipeg's 42nd homicide of 2021

Winnipeg police investigate a homicide at a home in the 500 block of College Avenue on Dec. 13, 2021 (CTV News Photo Ken Gabel) Winnipeg police investigate a homicide at a home in the 500 block of College Avenue on Dec. 13, 2021 (CTV News Photo Ken Gabel)

Winnipeg Top Stories