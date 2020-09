WINNIPEG -- A new report says fewer Manitobans tied the knot or gave birth last year, continuing an ongoing trend.

The annual report from the province's Vital Statistics Agency says there were 5,047 marriages in 2019, down more than 300 from the previous year.

The number of live births also dropped by more than 300 to 17,199.

The report says the per-capita rate of marriages and births has been dropping for at least a decade.

Among newborn boys, Liam continued to be the most popular name going back to 2009, followed by Noah and Lucas.

For baby girls, Olivia topped the list for a fourth straight year, followed by Emily and Ava.