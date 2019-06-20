Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman finally got his sit down with Premier Brian Pallister.

For months Bowman has been requesting a meeting as the relationship between the city and province has soured.

At issue in particular, more than $40 million in roads funding the mayor feels is owed to the city.

Bowman says Pallister invited him to his office on Monday.

The mayor says the meeting was constructive and they talked about job creation, the meth crisis, infrastructure and Bowman’s request for a public inquiry into the police headquarters project.

“It was a good frank discussion between two people who really care about Manitoba and I appreciated the opportunity to speak with him,” said Bowman.

Bowman wouldn’t elaborate on the discussions further, and was asked if this meeting was a turning point to heal the strained relationship.

“I don’t know if I’d go that far,” said Bowman.

A spokesperson for the premier provided CTV News with this statement:

“Premier Pallister and Mayor Bowman had a positive and productive meeting on Monday to discuss mutual opportunities and shared concerns. The province looks forward to working with the City and all municipalities to bring greater stability, security, affordability and opportunity for all Manitobans.”