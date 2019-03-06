A Winnipeg city councillor says it could be time to get Manitoba's auditor general or ombudsman involved in the ongoing financial dispute between Main Street and Broadway.

For months the city and province have been embroiled in a public spat over infrastructure funding including $40 million for city road repairs in 2018.

Transcona councillor Shawn Nason says a third party may be required to help solve the deadlock.

Nason offered the auditor general and ombudsman as examples.

The councillor suggested he might bring a motion to the next city council meeting.

Winnipeg finance chair Scott Gillingham says he believes taxpayers want the two sides to work the issues out together.

The province has said it's fulfilled funding commitments to the city.