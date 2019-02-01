Featured
City facing $74.4M shortfall without province funds: Bowman
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says the city is being shortchanged $40 million for roads and streets. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 3:51PM CST
Mayor Brian Bowman says the Pallister Government is reneging on its bills, and it's posing a financial risk to Winnipeg taxpayers.
Bowman says the city is facing a $74.4 million shortfall because the province is not living up to 2018 infrastructure agreements.
Bowman says the city is being shortchanged $40 million for roads and streets.
A city report also says the province wants to use $34.4 million in previously committed money for wastewater treatment upgrades to fund other capital projects including its share of the Waverley Underpass, leaving a hole in the water and waste utility.
Bowman says this proposal was made a week ago by the province.
The Mayor says while he's not contemplating major property taxes to cover the gaps, he pointed out a $74.4 million shortfall equals $230 per homeowner.
CTV News has asked for comment from Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton.