Mayor Brian Bowman says the Pallister Government is reneging on its bills, and it's posing a financial risk to Winnipeg taxpayers.

Bowman says the city is facing a $74.4 million shortfall because the province is not living up to 2018 infrastructure agreements.

Bowman says the city is being shortchanged $40 million for roads and streets.

A city report also says the province wants to use $34.4 million in previously committed money for wastewater treatment upgrades to fund other capital projects including its share of the Waverley Underpass, leaving a hole in the water and waste utility.

Bowman says this proposal was made a week ago by the province.

The Mayor says while he's not contemplating major property taxes to cover the gaps, he pointed out a $74.4 million shortfall equals $230 per homeowner.

CTV News has asked for comment from Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton.