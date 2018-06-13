Mayor Brian Bowman believes he may have found a loophole in the deal which pays the fire fighters union president's salary.

Since early 2014, the city has covered 60% of Alex Forrest's wages and benefits, before that it was 100%, even though Forrest is a full time union boss.

Bowman says he's yet to sign off on an updated agreement from 2017 and says the city and Forrest could renegotiate the salary provision.

All other civic union's reimburse the city for their president's salaries.

The Mayor makes it clear there is no intention to amend or reopen the collective agreement.

Bowman has a motion asking for City Council's direction on this matter.