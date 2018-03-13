Mike McEwen’s Manitoba-based curling team will break up after this season, according to a Facebook post from the team.

McEwen, along with B.J. Neufeld, Matt Wozniak, and Denni Neufeld, have been playing together since 2007.

“We want to thank our families for their tremendous sacrifice and support that allows us to chase our dreams. Thank you to our friends and fans all over the world as it's amazing to be noticed and loved for what we do in our sport. We hope along the way we inspired many of the next generation of curlers. Thank you to our sponsors who have been such an integral part of our yearly success - right from our early beginnings you helped give us the tools and opportunities to grow and flourish,” the team said in the post.

McEwen has represented Manitoba at two Briers, finishing third in 2017. He also lost the Olympic trials final to Kevin Koe last December.

