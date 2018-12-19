

CTV Winnipeg





Two Winnipeg men are facing new charges in connection with a rash of property crimes in the city.

In December, police said they had been investigating a rash of thefts in the River Heights area, dating back to August.

The incidents included mail thefts, as well as number of break-ins at garages and constructions sites.

On Dec. 14, attempts were made to sell some of the reportedly stolen items online that police were able to use serial numbers to identify.

On Dec. 18, police arrested Jacob Alexander Barsalou, 23, and Nathaniel Leigh Chepesky, 25, while they were allegedly trying to steal a package.

They were charged with a number of offences including possession of methamphetamine and 11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

After the arrest, the continuing investigation led Winnipeg police to search a residence in the 100 block of Elm Street and a storage locker in the Tuxedo Industrial area, where they found stolen goods.

The two men have now been charged in connection to a number of additional thefts, of bikes, mail and tools.

Barsalou is now facing 10 additional charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and Chepesky is facing another 11 charges.

They are in custody.

Winnipeg police want to remind the public how important it is to report stolen property, as it helps investigators in cases where the items are found.

Anyone who has had their property stolen can report it to any police station, the non-emergency phone line at 204-986-6222, and many reports can be made online as well.

Police are also looking for the owner of a bike that was recovered during this investigation. Anyone that recognizes the bike or has any information is asked to call 204-986-2839.