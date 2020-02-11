WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police tracked down a stolen Mercedes Benz, after a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

Central District Patrol officers spotted the luxury car driving around Broadway Avenue and Maryland Street around 1:40 am. Police said the vehicle was stolen two days earlier from a parking lot on Notre Dame.

Air1, the police helicopter, was deployed to follow the Mercedes, while police vehicles tailed the stolen car from a distance.

Police said the driver behind the wheel of the 2003 Mercedes was driving erratically, disobeying traffic signs, travelling at high speeds, into oncoming traffic and barely avoided a collision.

The driver lost control on the west Perimeter Highway near Center Port Highway, after driving over a spike strip.

Police said the driver tossed a loaded shotgun when he got out of the vehicle. Officers said they found the firearm along with a hunting knife, pistol pellet gun and live ammunition inside the vehicle.

They also discovered a stolen cell phone and identification connected to another robbery on Feb. 4.

Lee Edward Douglas Pashe, a 32-year-old man from Winnipeg, was taken into custody and charged with a string of firearm, property and driving offences.

The charges have not been tested in court.