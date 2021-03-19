WINNIPEG -- Members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be coming to northern Manitoba to help with administering the COVID-19 vaccine to communities.

During a news conference on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government approved the deployment of members of the armed forces to help administer vaccines in First Nations communities that are difficult to reach.

“This is about working in partnership with First Nations on their efforts to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister said the Canadian Armed Forces are currently planning to help vaccinate up to 23 communities in northern Manitoba.

According to Manitoba’s latest First Nations COVID-19 vaccination report, 13,309 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to First Nations people. The province said for people living on reserves, 9.6 per cent have received one dose, while 5.1 per cent have received both doses. The vaccination percentage for First Nations people not living on reserves is 6.9 per cent with one dose and three per cent with both doses.

Currently, First Nations people in Manitoba who are 49 years of age and older are eligible to book appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. For those living in remote communities, all residents who are 18 years of age and older can receive the vaccination when it arrives in the community.