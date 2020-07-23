WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has announced a multi-million dollar investment to Manitoba Housing properties.

Manitoba Families Minister Heather Stefanson made the announcement during a news conference Thursday afternoon, noting $31 million will be invested in improvements to properties across Manitoba

“Thousands of Manitoba families and seniors call these properties home, and our government believes they deserve to live in safe, clean and well-maintained housing,” she said.

Of the funding, $29.6 million will be used this year for renovations, repairs and routine maintenance across the province, such as new fire alarms or carbon monoxide detectors, accessibility improvements, refreshing individual units or common areas, and replacing appliances, doors and windows.

Stefanson said the funding will also allow 800 vacant units to be prepared for new tenants, with over 400 of those units being in Winnipeg.

“It will also help us respond to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, stimulating economic recovery, and providing affordable housing to Manitobans who need it.

The announcement also including $2 million in security upgrades at seven Manitoba Housing properties in Winnipeg. The upgrades include 320 security cameras, and improvements to alarm systems, lighting and intercoms. The upgraded properties are on Dufferin Avenue, two properties on Kennedy Street, Nassau Street, Osborne Street, Marion Street and Young Street.