Missing 14-year-old girl found safe: Winnipeg police
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Monday, November 2, 2020 10:24PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, November 3, 2020 8:35AM CST
WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: Winnipeg police said Harmony Hobson, 14, has been found safe.
EARLIER: Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.
On Monday night, police said 14-year-old Harmony Hobson was last seen in the Tuxedo area Nov. 1 at 7:15 a.m.
Police said Hobson is described as 5’6” with a thin build, medium brown hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing a black Bebe coat, camouflage pants and a black backpack with a red zipper.
Police said they were concerned for Hobson's wellbeing.
Anyone with information on Hobson’s whereabouts is asked to call the WPS missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.