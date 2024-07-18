WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Missing 46-year-old man found deceased

Florian Macasaet was last seen July 17. (Winnipeg Police Service)
The Winnipeg Police Service said a missing man has been located deceased.

Florian Macasaet, 46, was last seen July 17 in the Grant Park area.

Winnipeg police said foul play is not suspected.

