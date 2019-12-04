WINNIPEG -- A Brandon man who went missing on Nov. 29 was found dead by Brandon Police Tuesday.

Douglas Hicks, 62, was last seen on Nov. 29 in the east end of Brandon. Police said Hicks had been found dead on Tuesday just after 4 p.m. near the 1st Street Bridge.

Brandon police said the incident is under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Hicks’ family had been calling on the community to help find the 62-year-old. On Thursday, Hicks’ daughter Aislinn took to Twitter to thank the community.

“Thank you to everyone who helped out in the search for my dad,” she wrote. “Unfortunately we didn’t get the outcome that we were hopeful for. He was very loved and words can’t describe how much he is going to be missed.”