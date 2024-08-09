WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Missing man found safe: Winnipeg police

    The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg) The Winnipeg Police Headquarters seen in a file image (Source; CTV News Winnipeg)
    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has located  a missing 40-year-old man.

    The missing man was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Claremont Avenue and St. Mary’s Road. 

    On Friday, police said he was found safe, and thanked the public for their help.

