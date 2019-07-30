

CTV News Winnipeg

UPDATE: Winnipeg police officers said James Wesley has been found safe.

They thank the public for their help.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police officers are asking for help to find a missing 40-year-old man.

James Wesley was last seen on Monday afternoon in the Point Douglas area.

He is described as five foot six, with a skinny build, short brown hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with a red trim, black shorts and was carrying a green backpack. Police say he has a spider tattoo on one of his forearms.

Police are worried about Wesley’s wellbeing. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.