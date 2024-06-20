Section of Trans-Canada Highway to be closed next week

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed to traffic next week.

On Thursday, the Manitoba government announced the highway will be closed in the RM of Headingley from PR 334 to 0.8 kilometres west of PR 334. The closure will be in place from 6:30 a.m. on June 24 to 9 p.m. on June 28.

According to the province, the closure is due to the reconstruction of the highway, which includes improvements to roads and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway line.

Amid the closure, westbound and eastbound lanes will be blocked to traffic.

Westbound traffic will be detoured off the Trans-Canada Highway onto PTH 100 to PTH 3 and then to PTH 2. Drivers will then travel on PR 248 north back to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured off the highway onto PTH 13 to PTH 2 and then onto PTH 3 before merging back onto the Trans-Canada Highway.

Most commercial vehicles will be permitted on the detour; however, long combination vehicles will be limited to travel in the daylight hours.