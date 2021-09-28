Missing Manitoba teen found safe: RCMP

RCMP

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Court dismisses Ottawa's appeals of Indigenous kids rulings

The Federal Court has dismissed Ottawa's attempts to appeal a pair of rulings about providing services and compensation to First Nations children. In September 2019, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruled Ottawa didn't properly fund child and family services, which resulted in it 'wilfully and recklessly' discriminating against Indigenous children living on reserve.

Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, talks via videoconference as she is joined by Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island