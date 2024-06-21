WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Missing teen found safe: RCMP

An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
A 15-year-old from Dauphin reported missing earlier this week has been found.

RCMP said the teenage girl was last seen at a home in the city on Tuesday

On Friday, Mounties reported the teen was found safe.

CTV News has removed his name and photo of the missing person, as they are a minor.

