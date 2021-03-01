WINNIPEG -- Fisher Branch RCMP said a teenager missing for 10 days may be in Winnipeg.

Anakeisha Sunshine Thomas, 15, was last seen on Feb. 19, 2021, when she was dropped off at the Peguis Mall. RCMP received a missing person report on Feb. 25.

It is believed Thomas travelled to Winnipeg and is currently still in the city.

Thomas is five-foot-seven and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-8484, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.