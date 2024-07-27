Mobile clinic offering primary care coming to Winnipeg

The province is testing out a mobile clinic over the next year to help unsheltered and at-risk people in Winnipeg.

A van staffed by physicians, nurses and support workers will set-up at locations throughout the city to provide primary care to vulnerable populations.

The pilot project, a partnership with the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre of Winnipeg (AHWC), was announced by health minister Uzoma Asagwara on Saturday.

“We know that people sometimes struggle to see a doctor or get regular check-ups when they are in precarious situations,” Asagwara said in a news release. “Too often, health needs go unaddressed, get worse, and folks end up having to visit an emergency department.”

The province said the van’s care team will tend to health issues like sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections, as well as assist with chronic disease management. Staff will also help connect people with social services and other supports.

“This means if you’re feeling sick you can get health care right away, before it becomes serious, and we can put you on a path for long-term support so you can live a healthier life,” Asagwara said.

AWHC’s executive director Della Herrera said the mobile unit will offer primary care from Tuesday to Saturday each week. Herrera said support staff include a mental health crisis counsellor and an Indigenous social planner.

“This endeavour is long overdue and will provide services that focus on addressing the needs all those who experience inequitable access to health care,” Herrara said in the release.

The province has earmarked more than $1.2 million in funding as part of the Manitoba HIV Program. The pilot project is expected to run for one year.