WINNIPEG -- A mobile testing station for COVID-19 in Winnipeg is now operating.

During the province’s daily COVID-19 case update, Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer with Shared Health, said the initiative went into service on Monday.

“This is specifically for individuals who are homebound, and can’t get to an access site or a testing site,” Siragusa said, adding the service is also for those who are immunocompromised.

The service was announced last week. It is being provided by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s home care rapid response nursing team.

A referral is required to be tested. Those who need a test can contact Health Links at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.

The testing will be available seven days a week, from 9 a.m-5 p.m.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is eligible for testing in Manitoba. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and a sore throat for mild cases, and shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing for severe cases.

As of Monday, Cadham Provincial Laboratory has performed 31,029 tests since February.