Monument honouring 17 lives lost in Carberry bus crash to be unveiled Saturday

    A new monument is set to be unveiled Saturday, as part of a ceremony honouring the victims of a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., exactly one year later.

    The crash took place June 15, 2023 when a semi-trailer collided with a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway. The bus was carrying seniors to a nearby casino.

    17 people were killed.

    The memorial service is being held in Dauphin, Man., at C.N. Park, and is set to begin at 2 p.m. CT. It’s expected to last around 45 minutes.

    CTV News Winnipeg will livestream the service on its website.

    - With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen

