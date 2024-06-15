Monument honouring 17 lives lost in Carberry bus crash to be unveiled Saturday

A new monument is set to be unveiled Saturday, as part of a ceremony honouring the victims of a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., exactly one year later.

The crash took place June 15, 2023 when a semi-trailer collided with a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway. The bus was carrying seniors to a nearby casino.

17 people were killed.

The memorial service is being held in Dauphin, Man., at C.N. Park, and is set to begin at 2 p.m. CT. It’s expected to last around 45 minutes.

CTV News Winnipeg will livestream the service on its website.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen