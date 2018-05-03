

CTV Winnipeg





Three people have now officially registered to take on Mayor Brian Bowman this October in the upcoming mayoral race.

Today former city bus driver Dan Woodstock added his name to the list of registerd candidates.

Earlier in the weekweek business consultant Jenny Motkaluk began her campaign as she threw her name in the ring.

The former mayor of Morden, Doug Wilson will also be one of the many contesting for Brian Bowman’s chair.

Other potential mayoral candidates include consultant Ajay Chopra, Councillor Jeff Browaty, and police officer Tim Diack.