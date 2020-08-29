WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers will have more options when it comes to making a splash in city pools next month.

Starting September 8, four city pools and four recreation centres previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen.

The following indoor pool facilities and leisure centres will open on September 8:

Eldon Ross Pool

Transcona Indoor Pool

Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool

Elmwood Kildonans Pool

Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre

Mayfair Recreation Centre

St. John’s Leisure Centre

Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre

The city said that based on facility capacities limited services will include public swim, free swim, fitness services, general facility reservation bookings, equipment loans and drop-in programming.

Residents are encouraged to book swim blocks and fitness blocks prior to arriving at the facilities.

The blocks will be offered on a weekly basis. Reservations can be made up to 30 minutes in advance of the pre-reserved time.

New swim and fitness blocks will be open for registration every Thursday.

Blocks can be reserved at leisureONLINE. Residents can also register on-site for available blocks, as facilities open.

Pools and fitness areas will be closed to the public for 30 minutes between the two-hour blocks to sanitize and allow for a reasonable time for the public to vacate the facility before the next scheduled block.

SWIMMING LESSONS

From Tuesday, September 8 until Saturday, September 26, the city will be offering condensed swimming lessons at the following locations:

Pan Am Pool

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex

St. James Assiniboia Centennial

Elmwood Kildonans Pool

Seven Oaks Pool

Margaret Grant Pool

All swimming lessons will have a staggered start and end times to help reduce congestion at the entrance/exit. Registration will begin on Monday, August 31, at 8 a.m. via leisureONLINE or by contacting 311.

The city said the Fall 2020 Leisure Guide programming would likely begin at the end of September. More information regarding registration and programs will be announced in the coming weeks.