WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's top doctor said COVID-19 cases identified as variants of concern have been linked to four schools in Winnipeg.

On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said the variant cases are linked to St. Paul's High School, Our Lady Victory School, Highbury School, and École Rivière-Rouge.

"Letters have been sent to four additional school communities to advise them of a possible exposure," Roussin said.

"Case investigations continue to determine any additional details about the initial cases and where they may have contracted that variant of concern."

Roussin said the affected cases are all isolating, and any classes and other close contacts are in quarantine.

He said if parents have not been contacted by the school or public health, then they have not been identified as a close contact. Roussin said parents should still monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms and go for testing if symptoms develop.

CLOSING SCHOOLS NOT OFF THE TABLE, BUT PROVINCE LOOKS TO KEEP STUDENTS IN CLASS

With more variants of concern cases popping up in Manitoba schools, Roussin said the option to close schools has never been off the table, but the province sees a lot of benefit in keeping students in class.

"We've been able to keep them in school for the most part during the second wave and so we're going to continue to do what we can to keep the kids and staff safe," Roussin said, pointing to what he called "aggressive" case and contact management.

He said there will be more cohorts along with their households self-isolating in schools.

"Just like in any other setting, if we start seeing increasing transmission, then we'll have to decide on what those next steps are."

He said the province has had a plan in place since the summer to respond to cases in schools if necessary.

TEACHERS, CHILDCARE STAFF ELIGIBLE FOR RAPID TESTING

Roussin said starting on Tuesday, March 23, all teachers and staff working in schools and licensed childcare providers will be eligible for rapid testing at the Fastpass site located at 1066 Nairn Avenue in Winnipeg.

Teachers and staff can go for a test regardless of whether they are showing symptoms or not.

"We encourage staff to continue to be tested regularly to help continue to reduce the spread of the virus," Roussin said, adding it is helpful even after people get the vaccine.

Roussin said public health advises vaccinated people to keep following all public health measures for the time being.