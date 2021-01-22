WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is receiving a fraction of the doses it expected in the next shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine due to issues with the supply chain.

In a bulletin Friday, the province said Manitoba will be getting 2,340 doses the week of February 1, instead of the original estimate of 5,850.

“As a result, Manitoba will stop taking appointments for the Winnipeg and Brandon super sites immediately. The province is currently reviewing its supply of vaccine to determine if any booked appointments will have to be cancelled as a result and will update Manitobans as soon as possible,” said the bulletin.

Last week, Pfizer confirmed shipments to Canada will be delayed over the next month because of expansion plans at its European manufacturing facility

As of Friday, more than 23,000 shots have gone out in the arms of Manitoba, including 20,846 first doses and 3,038 second doses.