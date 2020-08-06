WINNIPEG -- The union representing workers at the Maple Leaf Foods plant in Brandon, Man., says more workers have tested positive for COVID-19, and it is pushing for a closure to the plant to keep the workers safe.

In an email sent Thursday morning, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 832 said it was made aware of three more positive cases of COVID-19 among “non-production unionized employees” late on Wednesday.

The union is now calling on Maple Leaf to cease production at the plant until Aug.10 at the earliest, until they have additional results from outstanding tests among union members working at the plant.

Maple Leaf confirmed one positive test on Wednesday to CTV News. It said the employee last worked at the plant on July 28.

The company said operations at the plant are continuing.

CTV News has reached out to both UFCW Local 832 and Maple Leaf for additional information and will update the story once we receive it.