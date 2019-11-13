WINNIPEG -- It appears there could now be now be more ride-sharing vehicles on Winnipeg streets compared to taxis, but cabs still dominate the number of trips.

An annual report on the vehicles for hire industry shows the average number of ride-sharing vehicles increased from 355 in 2018 to 483 in 2019. That is compared to 468 taxis in 2019.

The report does note there could be double counting of vehicles and many drivers are registered with multiple ride-sharing dispatchers and could be reported more than once.

Cabs still provide the bulk of trips, with around 3.2 million rides from January to August. Ride-sharing vehicles offered more than 266,000 rides in the same period.

The same report is also recommending changes to the industry including a flat fare for trips starting at the airport and ending in the downtown area.