More than 130 dogs removed from home north of Winnipeg: Humane Society

More than 130 dogs were removed from a home north of Winnipeg on Aug. 1, putting a greater strain on resources for the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS).

On Tuesday, the WHS said it is working with the Office of Provincial Veterinarian-Animal Welfare (OPV-AW) to provide shelter and care for these animals.

According to the province, animal protection officers removed 137 dogs, who were in distress, living in unsanitary conditions and needed medical care. It notes that no dog was euthanized.

This incident occurred only three months after more than 60 Maltese dogs had been removed from a Winnipeg home.

"Before this recent seizure, we had almost 430 animals in care," said Jessica Miller, CEO of the Humane Society. "That's over 230 in foster care. The maximum capacity of our shelter is about 279 animals. It depends on size and breed, but we are well beyond that now."

The WHS notes it is currently on an intake freeze as it currently has 611 animals in care, including 280 in the shelter itself. In addition to the Aug. 1 seizure, the society had assisted with two other large seizures in the weeks following the seizure of Maltese dogs.

"This not only stretches the space of our shelter, but our staff's capacity," Miller said. "Staff are working extra shifts, coming in on days off. They worked all weekend this long weekend to feed, medicate and provide enrichment. The cleaning alone is a monumental task."

Miller said they had to call in help from volunteers. She said animals are being double-caged or sheltered in groups due to space.

"It just puts a lot of pressure on the system and forces us to handle animals in a way that we don't want to," she said.

Miller said that in some cases for large seizures, backyard breeders and puppy mills are to blame.

"We're seizing a lot of these animals that have nowhere to go," she said. "We're seeing them dumped on the side of the highway because some backyard breeders are not selling them."

Miller said people should adopt a pet from a humane society or shelter, and not online.

The OPV-AW is investigating the situation and is working with partners to provide temporary housing for the animals. The WHS said no further information, photos or video will be released at this time.

Anyone with knowledge of an animal welfare concern is asked to contact the province’s animal care line at 204-945-8000.