WINNIPEG -- Staff at Stony Mountain Institution seized $362,444 in contraband in the exercise yard of the maximum security unit this week, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

The package was stuffed with fentanyl, meth, cannabis, Percocet and Dilaudid, a prescription opioid. It also contained SIM cards, a knife tip, rolling papers and a hex bit key, according to a release from the service.

Workers discovered the package Wednesday around 2:15 pm. Stony Mountain is investigating and police have been contacted.

Stony Mountain’s maximum security unit has a capacity of 96 according to the Correctional Service of Canada’s website.

The CSC says it has stepped up screening measures to stop contraband from getting inside the prison, which is located just outside Winnipeg. That includes scanners and drug-sniffing dogs to search buildings, inmates and visitors.

Anyone with information about drug-trafficking inside the prison is asked to contact a CSC tipline at 1-866-780-3784. Callers remain anonymous.