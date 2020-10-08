WINNIPEG -- The province has announced more than 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, the majority of which are in the Winnipeg health region.

On Thursday during a press conference, Dr. Brent Roussin announced a total of 67 new cases have been identified, though a previously announced case has been removed from the total. The province now has 863 active cases.

All but 10 of the cases announced on Thursday were in Winnipeg, which saw 57 new cases as of 9:30 in the morning.

The other cases include:

one case in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

six cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

three cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

Winnipeg, which has 745 active cases, remains in the orange restricted level in the province's pandemic response system, along with surrounding municipalities.

The majority of Winnipeg's active COVID-19 cases are in the Downtown area which has 157 active cases. This is followed by River East which has 150 active cases, and Seven Oaks which has 74 active cases.

The test-positivity rate for the Winnipeg region is now at 3.3 per cent.

The Interlake-Eastern region has 67 active cases, followed by Southern Health – Santé Sud which has 25 active cases, Prairie Mountain Health which has 14 active cases, and the Northern health region which has 12 active cases.

The current five-day test positivity rate in all of Manitoba is now at three per cent.

Since the first case was announced in Manitoba in March, the province has seen 2,344 cases. As of Thursday, 1,454 people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 25 people in hospital and six in intensive care.

The number of deaths remains at 27. In the past eight days in Manitoba, there have been seven deaths related to COVID-19.

"We know that the majority of people who contract COVID-19 recover, but we know that there is a relatively predictable amount of individuals that will have severe outcomes including death," Roussin said.

"The more cases we see, we are going to see more hospitalizations, more ICU admissions, and unfortunately we will see more deaths."

The province said it completed 2,736 laboratory tests on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests done since early February to 200,710.

This is a developing story. More to come.