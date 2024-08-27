WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Manitoba highway: RCMP

An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image)
Share

A 44-year-old Manitoban has died after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on a Manitoba highway.

Stonewall RCMP were called at around 1 p.m. Friday to the collision at the intersection of Highway 7 and Road 70 N, about six kilometres south of Stony Mountain, Man.

Mounties say their investigation found the motorcycle was travelling north on Highway 7 when it collided with a westbound vehicle as it was crossing the highway.

The 44-year-old motorcycle driver from Teulon was transported to hospital where he died.

The 75-year-old woman driving the vehicle, who is from Winnipeg, was not injured.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News