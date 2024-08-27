Motorcyclist killed in crash on Manitoba highway: RCMP
A 44-year-old Manitoban has died after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on a Manitoba highway.
Stonewall RCMP were called at around 1 p.m. Friday to the collision at the intersection of Highway 7 and Road 70 N, about six kilometres south of Stony Mountain, Man.
Mounties say their investigation found the motorcycle was travelling north on Highway 7 when it collided with a westbound vehicle as it was crossing the highway.
The 44-year-old motorcycle driver from Teulon was transported to hospital where he died.
The 75-year-old woman driving the vehicle, who is from Winnipeg, was not injured.
Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada to offer flexible ticket rebooking as federal conciliation ends in pilot talks
Air Canada said it would offer flexible rebooking of tickets to its flyers, owing to uncertainty associated with a possible pilots strike at the end of a 21-day cooling off period that begins on Tuesday.
2 workers killed and 1 injured in an explosion at a Delta Air Lines facility in Atlanta
Two workers were killed and another seriously injured in an explosion Tuesday at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport.
Toronto neighbourhoods with drug consumption sites saw many types of crime drop: data
One of the Doug Ford government’s rationales for a sweeping policy that would shutter supervised drug consumption sites was that they are linked to crime – but a review of publicly posted Toronto police data shows they may have the opposite effect.
Ontario woman denied lottery jackpot after forgetting where she bought ticket
When an Ontario woman found out she won the lottery playing Lotto 649, she said she was excited to collect her prize of $1,003, but that excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn’t collect her winnings.
'We need to show Canadians what's next,' Trudeau's House leader says of fall Liberal strategy
Heading into the fall still struggling in the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberal caucus 'need to show Canadians what's next,' says Government House Leader Karina Gould.
More than 200 former Republican presidential staffers sign open letter endorsing Harris over Trump
More than 200 staffers for four previous Republican presidential nominees have endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris' White House bid, cautioning that the notion of a second term for GOP nominee Donald Trump is 'simply untenable.'
What research has uncovered about the Shroud of Turin
Research has uncovered evidence that may strengthen the case for the authenticity of the famous Shroud of Turin amid conflicting theories that the linen cloth is a medieval forgery.
Israeli forces rescue hostage held by Hamas since Oct. 7
Israeli forces rescued a hostage found alone underground in Gaza on Tuesday, freeing a living captive from Hamas' vast tunnel network for the first time since the Oct. 7 attack that ignited the war.
How much microplastic is in your coffee? New device by UBC researchers could tell you
Researchers at the University of British Columbia say they've come up with a portable device that can cheaply detect the amount of microplastics in drinks and other liquids.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. sawmilling operation fined for illegally importing pine logs
A sawmilling operation based in southwestern Saskatchewan has been fined for illegally importing pine logs from Alberta.
-
Sask. doctor acquitted of sexual assault charges can still be sued in civil claim, judge rules
A Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients can still be sued in civil proceedings even though he’s been acquitted of the charges in criminal court, a Saskatoon judge has ruled.
-
Sask. ranks low in terms of abuse, mistreatment of temporary foreign workers: data shows
As the federal government has vowed to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers in the country – citing mistreatment and abuse as one concern among many – statistics show that Saskatchewan is on the bottom of the spectrum when it comes to employers taking advantage of their workers.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman accused of murdering her husband makes first court appearance
A woman accused of killing her husband made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
Sask. doctor acquitted of sexual assault charges can still be sued in civil claim, judge rules
A Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients can still be sued in civil proceedings even though he’s been acquitted of the charges in criminal court, a Saskatoon judge has ruled.
-
'A bit of a slog': New public school in Saskatoon's core is years behind schedule
The development of a new public elementary school designed to amalgamate three others in Saskatoon’s core neighbourhoods is years behind schedule.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier reveals plans to transfer hospitals away from AHS
At a UCP town hall event in Drayton Valley, Premier Danielle Smith revealed the next phases of her government’s restructuring of health care in Alberta.
-
As kids head back to class this week and next, drivers are reminded to use caution
Kids in and around Edmonton are headed back to school in the coming days and the province is reminding drivers to be "vigilant" in school zones.
-
Jasper Post Office retail services opens with reduced hours on Thursday: Canada Post
The Jasper Post Office will resume service by the end of the week after wildfires destroyed 30 per cent of structures in town last month.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier reveals plans to transfer hospitals away from AHS
At a UCP town hall event in Drayton Valley, Premier Danielle Smith revealed the next phases of her government’s restructuring of health care in Alberta.
-
Inside an $11M mansion for sale in Calgary that comes with a pool, gated driveway
An $11M home has just hit the market in southwest Calgary, and it comes with a lap pool, glass cabana and tons of history.
-
Bye-bye to Banff pedestrian zone after Labour Day long weekend
It'll be one last hurrah for a pedestrian zone along the main downtown drag of Banff, Alta., this long weekend.
Toronto
-
Ont. mother gets second chance to surprise daughter after losing $1,600 on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A year after losing $1,600 on fraudulent Taylor Swift tickets, an Ontario mother got a second chance to give her 15-year-old daughter the surprise of a lifetime.
-
TTC to boost bus, streetcar, subway service on Sept. 1. Here is a closer look at the changes
The Toronto Transit Commission is increasing service on its bus, subway and streetcar networks starting Sept. 1 to encourage more people in the city to return to public transit following a significant ridership drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Sharp rise in whooping cough cases reported in several provinces
Whooping cough cases are on the rise in Canada, with some provinces reporting sharp increases compared to pre-pandemic averages.
Ottawa
-
Tornado risk in parts of Renfrew County, rainfall warnings across region
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and severe thunderstorm watches for most of western Quebec on Tuesday.
-
'Sounds like a lot of bull:' All Experimental Farm calves accounted for in social media beef mystery
Canada's Agriculture and Food Museum says all of its cattle are accounted for as Ottawa police investigate an udderly mystifying case of stolen calves that became the subject of social media speculation over the weekend.
-
Families in Renfrew County likely won't have school buses to start the school year
The school bus authority that covers Renfrew County and the group that represents bus drivers both say there likely won't be any school bus service for around 10,000 students when classes resume next week unless something drastically changes.
Montreal
-
Montreal city councillor says he no longer feels safe after home vandalized
Outspoken critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Montreal city councillor Serge Sasseville's home was vandalized on Monday night, which he said made him fearful of living downtown for the first time.
-
Montreal police lose bid to SQ for security contract at Montreal airport
Montreal police have lost their bid to provide security at the Trudeau International Airport.
-
Amber Alert over after Quebec child found in Ontario
An Amber Alert that was issued for a five-year-old in Quebec is over after he was found in Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia warns of possible health-care strike this week
The Nova Scotia government is warning of a possible health-care strike as early as Thursday if ongoing bargaining discussions do not result in a deal.
-
No evidence of bear, wildlife attack at Halifax-area trail, investigation concludes: DNRR
A possible bear attack under investigation in the Halifax area on Monday was not a wildlife attack, according to Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR).
-
Calls for Canada Post to stop 'hate mail' against gender care in New Brunswick
There are calls for Canada Post to stop mailing out postcards about gender ideology in schools from the Campaign Life Coalition in New Brunswick.
Vancouver
-
Teenager from Ontario falls to his death on B.C. hike
A 17-year-old from Ontario fell to his death while hiking in North Vancouver over the weekend.
-
How much microplastic is in your coffee? New device by UBC researchers could tell you
Researchers at the University of British Columbia say they've come up with a portable device that can cheaply detect the amount of microplastics in drinks and other liquids.
-
Man arrested, multiple stolen motorcycles recovered in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties say a 34-year-old man has been arrested and more than $50,000 worth of stolen motorcycles and recreational vehicles have been recovered in Kelowna, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead after submerged vehicle found on Vancouver Island
One person is dead after a vehicle was found submerged at the bottom of a highway embankment on northern Vancouver Island over the weekend.
-
Teenager from Ontario falls to his death on B.C. hike
A 17-year-old from Ontario fell to his death while hiking in North Vancouver over the weekend.
-
B.C. brings in 'bell to bell' school phone ban, as new access rules target protesters
Cellphone use will be restricted in all British Columbia school districts when pupils return next week, as the province becomes the latest to curtail the use of the devices in classrooms.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
N.L.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Man and woman charged with manslaughter in death of infant in northern Ont.
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an infant in Wikwemikong First Nation in May.
-
Three Beer Stores in northern Ontario closing in two weeks
The Beer Store in Cochrane will permanently close on Sept. 9, leaving some customers wondering why.
-
Parole granted to former nurse in northwestern Ont. responsible for fatal drug overdose
A former nurse in Fort Frances, Ont., whose drug addiction led to the fatal overdose of a patient has been granted day parole.
Barrie
-
Police seek 4 suspects accused of armed robbery at Barrie mall
Police are searching for multiple suspects after a reported armed robbery at one of Simcoe County's largest shopping centers.
-
Simcoe County town reduces speed limits ahead of new school year
The Town of Collingwood is taking steps to make its streets safer by lowering the speed limit in school and community safety zones.
-
Inheritance scam on the rise: How to spot the red flags
Police are providing warning signs and tips for the public to protect itself from a scam on the rise locally involving fraudulent family inheritance.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist dies after collision in North Dumfries
A cyclist has died after an early morning collision in North Dumfries.
-
Police trying to identify Brantford robbery suspect
Police are looking for the person who robbed a gas station Friday on Colborne Street West.
-
Sharp rise in whooping cough cases reported in several provinces
Whooping cough cases are on the rise in Canada, with some provinces reporting sharp increases compared to pre-pandemic averages.
London
-
London man taken into custody after beating a stranger's dog
A 39-year-old London man faces charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer.
-
Exeter family aiming to raise awareness of rare 'smooth brain' syndrome
Mackenzie is an inquisitive, loving four-year-old – but she has and will continue to have many limitations in life. "She's not probably going to walk. She may never talk," said her mother, Ashley Miller.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of southwestern Ontario
Although Environment Canada said that thunderstorms are expected to roll through beneath the severe threshold, wind gusts up to 100km/h and toonie sized hail as well as tornadoes are possible.