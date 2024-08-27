Motorcyclist killed in crash on Manitoba highway: RCMP

A 44-year-old Manitoban has died after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on a Manitoba highway.

Stonewall RCMP were called at around 1 p.m. Friday to the collision at the intersection of Highway 7 and Road 70 N, about six kilometres south of Stony Mountain, Man.

Mounties say their investigation found the motorcycle was travelling north on Highway 7 when it collided with a westbound vehicle as it was crossing the highway.

The 44-year-old motorcycle driver from Teulon was transported to hospital where he died.

The 75-year-old woman driving the vehicle, who is from Winnipeg, was not injured.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.