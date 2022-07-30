Mounties investigating Steinbach homicide

RCMP are investigating a homicide in Steinbach, Man.

Mounties say it happened around 3:00 p.m. Friday when officers were called to a home on Whitby Crescent. They found a deceased 69-year-old man and quickly determined the cause of death was homicide.

A 34-year-old woman was present in the home when police arrived. She was arrested for the homicide and remains in custody. Investigators say the suspect and victim did know each other.

Major Crime Services has taken charge of the investigation, but no charges have yet been laid.