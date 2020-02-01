WINNIPEG -- A young couple on a first date, a group of seniors and a few families are settling in with their popcorn to watch a matinee screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

It seems like a relaxed afternoon, but it took over $375,000 and almost a decade of hard work to make it happen.

CLOSING THE THEATRE

The community of Pilot Mound, Man., has been without the silver screen since September of 2010, when they were forced to close their old movie theatre.

"We had mushrooms growing in the projector room, the roof was in poor shape, the building was started in 1935," said Heather Brewster, vice chair of the theatre.

The final straw for the theatre was when film companies stopped producing movies on 35 mm film.

Falling apart and not being able to show current movies, the Tivoli was torn down.

A COMMUNITY EFFORT

"We realized some things get lost, but we just couldn't lose it," said Brewster.

Shortly after the theatre closed, the old volunteer board that ran it decided they were going to build a new one.

"We held more fundraisers than I've ever been to in my life," said Brewster.

From selling cash calendars to chocolate cherries, the board held countless fundraisers.

Over the nine years of fundraising, the board faced many people who thought they would never reach their goal.

The doubters never discourage Brewster and her team though, "Just keep chugging along, never really lost hope," she said.

The potential theatre received several grants and also won money in several fundraising competitions like Manitobaville, where communities can win $25,000 for a deserving project.

Brewster also noted the contribution of community members whose small donations tallied up quickly.

After almost a decade, over $375,000 was raised and construction on the new theatre began.

SHOWTIME

The build out of the new theatre, located in the town's community centre, was tough for the board, but in December of 2019, it was finally time to open.

Everything may be completely new, but the theatre brings back the nostalgia of the old one.

"Everybody seemed to have had their first date in the old Tivoli and we were talking about how there's already been some in the new theatre," said Brewster.

It may bring back memories of the old Tivoli, but the newly outfitted theatre features the latest in digital projection and sound systems.

Brewster said the current set up should keep the theatre current for a very long time.

The importance of the movie theatre goes beyond fond memories and entertainment though.

"It's not just, yes we are providing entertainment for all ages, but we are also keeping dollars home where they belong," Brewster said. "It means those business dollars, your extra money stays in the community"

Brewster said the theatre will run on a volunteer basis and will be open for decades to come.