People are getting a better idea of the cost of a severe storm that smacked down in Manitoba last Friday, leaving destruction, flooding and property damage in its wake.

According to Manitoba Public Insurance, hundreds of vehicles in the province were damaged during the torrential rain.

A spokesperson for the Crown corporation said Tuesday that around 400 hail claims have been opened since the storm, with about 90 per cent of them coming from the Brandon, Man., area.

It also received several hundred claims for vehicles damaged by water, the majority of which came from Winnipeg.

During this storm, several communities in Manitoba were drenched with over 100 mm of rainfall including Zhoda, Brandon, Marchand and Dominion City.