The province said municipalities that can’t decide whether to allow stores that sell pot to set up shop will able to put the issue to a binding plebiscite.

The Pallister government made the announcement Monday, saying that communities will be able to vote to decide to prohibit sales.

“By allowing municipalities to conduct plebiscites as soon as possible, we are providing everyone with a fair say in this process,” said Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton in a news release. He also said consultations with municipalities have indicated some want to see a ban on sales.

The province said a plebiscite can be triggered by a municipal council resolution or by a petition signed by at least 20 per cent of electors.

If a plebiscite results in a ban, no new licences for a retail cannabis store will be issued and existing pot store licences would be cancelled, effective six months after the plebiscite.