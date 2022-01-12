Municipality bordering Riding Mountain National Park postpones short-term rental decision

About 1,800 properties in Edmonton are listed on rental sites like Airbnb. About 1,800 properties in Edmonton are listed on rental sites like Airbnb.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island