Murder suspect arrested by RCMP after large-scale search

WINNIPEG -

RCMP has arrested a suspect wanted for murder after a large-scale search in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

According to RCMP, officers first received a call about someone shot outside a community hall on Main Street in Creighton, Sask. around 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Once on scene, officers said they found a 24-year-old man from Cranberry Portage suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital in Flin Flon in stable condition.

RCMP said as officers were searching the area for a suspect, another call came in at 1:05 a.m. that a shooting had occurred at a residence on Bellevue Avenue in Flin Flon.

Police attended the home and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 47-year-old man from The Pas was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The 26-year-old woman from Flin Flon was pronounced dead at the house.

RCMP said officers confirmed both incidents were targeted and linked to one suspect.

A large-scale search for the suspect, identified as Xander Tardiff, an 18-year-old from Flin Flon, was launched.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan RCMP used a combined effort of several units, including K9 and air services.

RCMP said officers searched a number of locations in Denare Beach, Creighton and Flin Flon.

Almost a day later, at around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, officers located Tardiff in the Aspen Grove area of Flin Flon.

According to RCMP, he was arrested without incident.

Xander Tardiff has been charged with the following:

2nd Degree Murder (Flin Flon)

Discharge Firearm with Intent (Flin Flon)

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Flin Flon)

Possession of a Firearm While Prohibited (Flin Flon)

Discharge a Firearm with Intent (Creighton)

Possession of a Firearm While Prohibited (Creighton)

Tardiff has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear on Jan. 4 in The Pas provincial court for charges related to the shooting in Flin Flon and in La Ronge provincial court for charges related to the shooting in Creighton.

None of the charges have been proven in court.