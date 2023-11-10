Muskies crowned champions with 30-14 win in AAA finals

The Winnipeg High School Football season came to an end Friday at IG Field.

The AAA action featured the Beaver Brae Broncos battling the Fort Frances Muskies. These two teams sat at the top of their division at the end of the season - the Broncos were undefeated while the Muskies finished the year 6-1.

The Muskies were able to get the first score of the game. They followed up a blocked punt with a trip to the end zone to make it 7-0.

They added another score in the second quarter, running it into the end zone. The extra point was blocked but the Muskies still extended their lead to 13-0.

However, the Broncos would respond. The very next play they completed a deep pass for a touchdown bringing them within one score. Then at the end of the second quarter, they forced a fumble and the Muskies took a penalty, meaning the Broncos had one play left before the quarter came to a close. They took the ball at the one-yard line and the quarterback ran it in. The first half of football ended with the Broncos going to the dressing room with a 14-13 lead.

It was all Muskies in the second half starting with a field goal at the 9:23 mark.

Then, with 1:24 left in the third quarter, the Muskies went for it on third down. They picked up more than a first down, taking it all the way to the house to extend their lead 23-14. The offence continued in the fourth quarter for Fort Frances, taking the ball the length of the field and capping off the drive with another trip to the end zone, extending the lead to 30-14.

It was the Muskies defence that would add the exclamation point on this game grabbing an interception with 3:59 left. When the clock hit zero it was the Fort Frances Muskies coming out champions with the 30-14 win.

‘IT FEELS AMAZING’

Kel Cameron was named the player of the game for the Muskies. It is his final season and he is thrilled he and his team could finish the season on top.

“It feels amazing. We came here with high hopes and we executed like we thought we would,” said Cameron.

“It’s happiness, sadness that the season is over. But overall so glad that the boys could be here, we could win this and go home with the W.”

He said the team felt like a family and they were all in it together to fight for a championship.

When asked about being named the player of the game he said it meant the world to him to see his hard work pay off.

“Final season, final game. Feels amazing.”