Public celebration of life to be held next week to honour Sea Bears Chad Posthumus

A public celebration of life will be held next week to honour Winnipeg Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus who passed away in mid-November.

The 33-year-old Winnipegger died November 20th from a stroke after surgical complications to repair a brain aneurysm.

He suffered the aneurysm during a training session.

His celebration of life is set for Dec. 6 at 3:30 p.m. at Springs Church on Lagimodiere Boulevard.

In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for people to donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or future initiatives that will be made in his honour.

Posthumus was the Sea Bears' first-ever signing when the team formed in 2023. He was also the team's captain for the past two years.

A book of condolences is still accessible on the Sea Bears' website.