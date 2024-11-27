WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg house prices expected to go up next year

    ReMax is predicting house prices in Winnipeg will rise in 2025. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) ReMax is predicting house prices in Winnipeg will rise in 2025. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    The average homeowner in Winnipeg should expect their investment to keep growing in value next year.

    A new housing market outlook from RE/MAX released this week is predicting the average house price in Winnipeg to hit $456,238.70 next year. It is a five per cent increase from 2024, where the average price was $434,513.

    RE/MAX is predicting a balanced market in Winnipeg in 2025, and they believe first-time homebuyers will be driving the market.

    “The new 30-year amortization and the increased threshold for insured mortgages is expected to make it easier for first-time homebuyers to purchase a home in the region,” the report RE/MAX said. “Any further interest rates decreases will continue to impact market activity and raise consumer confidence.”

    RE/MAX is predicting most of the homes in Winnipeg next year to sell in the $350,000 – $500,000 price range.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News