Winnipeg house prices expected to go up next year

The average homeowner in Winnipeg should expect their investment to keep growing in value next year.

A new housing market outlook from RE/MAX released this week is predicting the average house price in Winnipeg to hit $456,238.70 next year. It is a five per cent increase from 2024, where the average price was $434,513.

RE/MAX is predicting a balanced market in Winnipeg in 2025, and they believe first-time homebuyers will be driving the market.

“The new 30-year amortization and the increased threshold for insured mortgages is expected to make it easier for first-time homebuyers to purchase a home in the region,” the report RE/MAX said. “Any further interest rates decreases will continue to impact market activity and raise consumer confidence.”

RE/MAX is predicting most of the homes in Winnipeg next year to sell in the $350,000 – $500,000 price range.