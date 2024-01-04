National Ribbon Skirt Day aimed at empowering Indigenous women and girls

Thursday marks the second annual National Ribbon Skirt Day – a day to celebrate the contributions of Indigenous women and girls.

The first-ever National Ribbon Skirt Day was held in 2023 after parliament passed a bill to recognize the holiday annually.

The idea for the day was inspired by a young Saskatchewan girl named Isabella Kulak, who was shamed for wearing a ribbon skirt to school in 2020. Though the school division apologized, Kulak’s story sparked an online movement of Indigenous women sharing photos of themselves wearing ribbon skirts as a way to honour their identities.

To mark the occasion, the Southern Chiefs’ Organization is holding an event at centre court of CF Polo Park on Thursday at noon. The goal of the event is to empower Indigenous women, girls, gender diverse and two-spirit people. Participants are encouraged to bring their drums and wear their ribbon skirts.