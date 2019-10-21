Winnipeg Centre has elected a new member of parliament.

NDP candidate Leah Gazan was elected in the riding, beating out Liberal incumbent Robert-Falcon Oullette.

The race between the candidates remained tight throughout Monday night, with Gazan winning with over 40 per cent of the vote.

In 2015 Ouellette ended an 18-year-long NDP hold on the riding when he beat incumbent Pat Martin by nearly 9,000 votes.

Leading up to the 2015 election, Martin had held the riding for six consecutive terms.

Manitoba’s results for the federal election can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.