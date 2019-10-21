Live updates: The results of the 2019 federal election in Manitoba
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 4:35PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 6:23PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Canadians across the country are heading to the polls Monday, Oct. 21 to vote on who will form the country’s next government.
CTV News Winnipeg has reporters across the city and in Kenora, Ont., to provide Manitobans with the stories that matter to them on election day.
Some of the ridings to watch in Manitoba include: Winnipeg Centre, Winnipeg South, Kildonan-St. Paul, Transcona, Winnipeg South Centre and Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley.
The results from the 14 ridings in Manitoba will be posted here as they come in:
Brandon-Souris
Churchill-Keewatinook Aski
Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa
Portage-Lisgar
Provencher
Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman
Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley
Elmwood-Transcona
Kildonan-St. Paul
Saint Boniface-Saint Vital
Winnipeg Centre
Winnipeg North
Winnipeg South
Winnipeg South Centre