WINNIPEG -- Canadians across the country are heading to the polls Monday, Oct. 21 to vote on who will form the country’s next government.

CTV News Winnipeg has reporters across the city and in Kenora, Ont., to provide Manitobans with the stories that matter to them on election day.

Some of the ridings to watch in Manitoba include: Winnipeg Centre, Winnipeg South, Kildonan-St. Paul, Transcona, Winnipeg South Centre and Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley.

To get the latest updates and results online, follow @CTVWinnipeg on Twitter or CTV News Winnipeg on Facebook.

The results from the 14 ridings in Manitoba will be posted here as they come in:

Brandon-Souris

Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa

Portage-Lisgar

Provencher

Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman

Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley

Elmwood-Transcona

Kildonan-St. Paul

Saint Boniface-Saint Vital

Winnipeg Centre

Winnipeg North

Winnipeg South

Winnipeg South Centre