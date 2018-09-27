

CTV Winnipeg





The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) and the Canadian Red Cross (CRC) signed an agreement in Winnipeg today to provide first aid training to people living in remote First Nations communities.

This training will include emergency relief training and violence, bullying, and abuse prevention.

The development of these new programs will ensure relevance to Indigenous communities.

“First Nation citizens have unique needs when it comes to anti-bullying. We have to take into consideration intergenerational impacts and how that affects us; along with cultural relevance for the development of anti-bullying materials,” said Grand Chief Arlen Dumas in a statement.

The CRC says though they have been working with these communities for many years, they will work collaboratively with AMC to ensure that the unique needs of the First Nations communities are met.