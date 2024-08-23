WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • New community centre coming to Taché

    Premier Wab Kinew announced the new community centre on Aug. 23, 2024. Premier Wab Kinew announced the new community centre on Aug. 23, 2024.
    Share

    The Manitoba government is making a $5 million investment to build a new community complex in the RM of Taché.

    Premier Wab Kinew and Norther Relations Minister Ian Bushie made the announcement on Friday, saying the community centre will offer residents a place to participate in recreation and sociocultural activities.

    “It’s really about strengthening communities and making sure our kids have the recreational opportunities that they deserve,” Kinew said, noting that so many of the special moments in Manitobans’ lives take place at community centres.

    The facility will include a 62,000-square-foot arena, an 8,000-square-foot library, a multi-purpose space for seniors, a two-lane walking track, along with meeting, conference and media rooms.

    The community centre is in its final design stages. Construction is expected to begin in November and finish in the summer of 2026.

    “Our government values the importance of municipalities and community-based organizations, and building safe, healthy communities, where children, youth and families can thrive,” Bushie said.

    “Communities in Manitoba can only grow and thrive when we are able to make investments in recreational infrastructure, like the new Taché Community Centre.”

    The Taché Community Centre will be located in Lorette.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News