New community centre coming to Taché

The Manitoba government is making a $5 million investment to build a new community complex in the RM of Taché.

Premier Wab Kinew and Norther Relations Minister Ian Bushie made the announcement on Friday, saying the community centre will offer residents a place to participate in recreation and sociocultural activities.

“It’s really about strengthening communities and making sure our kids have the recreational opportunities that they deserve,” Kinew said, noting that so many of the special moments in Manitobans’ lives take place at community centres.

The facility will include a 62,000-square-foot arena, an 8,000-square-foot library, a multi-purpose space for seniors, a two-lane walking track, along with meeting, conference and media rooms.

The community centre is in its final design stages. Construction is expected to begin in November and finish in the summer of 2026.

“Our government values the importance of municipalities and community-based organizations, and building safe, healthy communities, where children, youth and families can thrive,” Bushie said.

“Communities in Manitoba can only grow and thrive when we are able to make investments in recreational infrastructure, like the new Taché Community Centre.”

The Taché Community Centre will be located in Lorette.