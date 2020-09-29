WINNIPEG -- There have been 34 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba as of Tuesday morning, with the majority of new cases in the City of Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, the province released its COVID-19 bulletin, which showed there are 606 active cases of the disease in Manitoba.

The new cases include:

two cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

one case in the Northern Health Region;

five cases in Southern Health–Santé Sud; and

26 cases in the Winnipeg Health Region.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Manitoba since March to 1,953. The current five-day test positivity rate is 2.2 per cent.

As of Tuesday, 1,327 people have recovered from COVID-19. There are 14 people in hospital, and eight people in intensive care. The number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 20.

The total number of active cases in Winnipeg dropped since Monday, and is now sitting at 502. The highest number of active cases is in the River East community area, which has 111 active cases, followed by the Downtown community area which has 93 active cases.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE AT WINNIPEG LENS CRAFTERS LOCATION

The province is advising of a possible exposure of COVID-19 at the Lens Crafters located on 1649 Kenaston Blvd., in Winnipeg.

The province said the exposure is believed to have occurred during the following times:

Sept. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.;

Sept. 15 from noon to 7 p.m.;

Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.;

Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and

Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The province said if anyone visited this site during these times, they do not need to self-isolate, but they should self-monitor for symptoms and go for testing if symptoms develop.

The province said 1,789 tests were completed on Monday, which brings the total number of tests done since early February to 182,536.

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Assiniboine Centre at the Brandon Regional Health Centre has also been declared over. The site was downgraded to the caution level on the province's pandemic response system.