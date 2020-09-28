WINNIPEG -- Another person has died of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as active cases of the disease reach more than 500 within the City of Winnipeg.

On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, and Manitoba's Health Minister Cameron Friesen, announced the most recent death was a man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Manitoba to 20.

The province did not provide further information at this time on the death.

Roussin said 39 new cases have been identified in Manitoba as of Monday morning, which brings the total number of active cases in the province to 618.

The new cases include:

seven cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region;

seven cases in the Northern Health Region;

three cases in Southern Health–Santé Sud; and

22 cases in the Winnipeg Health Region.

The new cases in Winnipeg have brought the total number of active cases within the city to 512.

The new cases come as the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region has been moved to the restricted level on the Manitoba Pandemic Response System.

Roussin said 13 people are in hospital and seven people in intensive care. As of Monday, 1,281 people in the province have recovered from COVID-19.

The province said 2,647 tests were completed on Friday, another 2,196 were completed on Saturday, and 1,596 tests were completed on Sunday. This brings the total number of laboratory tests completed since early February to 180,750.

This is a developing story. More to come.